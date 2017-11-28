Laurens, S.C. – James (Jim) Washington White, 83, passed peacefully on November 28.

He is predeceased by his parents James S. (Tot) and Clara Nette Anderson White, and Freddie Copeland White, his wife of 50 years. A member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, Jim was an airplane enthusiast, a life-long RC airplane modeler, a ramp attendant at the Laurens County Airport, and a Triple Tree Aerodrome volunteer. Also an amateur radio operator, he was a National Weather Service storm tracker/spotter.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Laurens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.