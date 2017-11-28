Clinton todder dies in tragic accident

A 2-year-old from Clinton died tragically Wednesday in Seneca when a window on his father’s work truck closed on his neck.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said McCarson Allen Porter died of asphyxiation due to external neck compression. Addis ruled the death an accident.

According to Addis, the victim’s father was at a worksite on Anderson Road in Seneca when he left his truck, a 2003 Ford F-350, running while he collected his tools.

Upon returning to the truck, the father found the child dead with is neck compressed by the driver’s side power window, Addis said.

The power windows on the truck had rocker-style switches, according to Addis.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family defray funeral expenses for the child.

Funeral services were to be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Fants Grove Baptist Church. The child was buried at Memory Gardens in Clemson. Condolences may still be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com.