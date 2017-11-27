James Grier “Jim” Kennedy, 89, of 112 Leftbank Court, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Carol Lee Williams Kennedy, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017.

Born in Scranton, S.C., he was a son of the late Robert B. and Corrine Stone Kennedy. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he was a graduate of The University of South Carolina Law School, and practiced law in Camden for seven years. He was later the Senior V.P. and General Counsel for Laurens Glass. A member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens, he was a former Rotarian and served on the board of Piedmont Technical College.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 2, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, with a private family burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church immediately following the service.

