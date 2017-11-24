Robert Earl Banks, 90, of 2501 Bolt Road, Gray Court, S.C., and husband of 71 years to Margaret Bolt Banks, passed away Friday, November 24, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Rance Lewis and Nina Garrick Banks. A U.S. Navy veteran of W.W. II, Mr. Banks was retired from Monsanto. He was a member of West Main Street Church of God in Ware Shoals and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.