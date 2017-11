Eleanor Gebelein Conrad, 91, of Laurens, S.C., passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Konrad Gebelein.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.