Ridge to host Clemson-USC game on big screen

The Ridge at Laurens will play host to the annual Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game on the big screen Saturday night.

The game, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is only part of the celebration that also includes a family fun day that begins at 4 p.m. The event is free to the public.

“It’s going to be a fun, family-oriented time,” said Jason Pridgen, City of Laurens director of parks and recreation. “For three-and-a-half hours, people can come out, play games and socialize, kind of like tailgating.”

The game will be shown on a 10-by-15 foot movie screen in one of The Ridge’s gymnasiums.

The event will feature Playstation and X-Box video games, bounce houses, cornhole, dodge ball and other activities leading up to kickoff.

“If the kids want to keep playing, they can, but we’ll put the game on the big screen at 7:30,” Pridgen said.

The Ridge’s concession stand will be open for drinks, snacks, hot dogs and sandwiches from Chic-Fil-A.

Pridgen said attendees are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. A grill will also be available for those who need it.

No alcohol will be allowed. Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

“There’s a little something for everybody, and it’s totally free,” Pridgen said. “We think it’ll be a great way for people to enjoy a good game, enjoy a family day and enjoy The Ridge and see all we have to offer here.”