Lawrence “Larry” E. Edmunds, Sr., age 53, of 540 Lakeview Farm Road, Cross Hill. S.C., passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Greenwood, S.C., and was a son of the late James Edward and Marjorie Reeder Edmunds.

Mr. Edmunds was employed with Utility Solutions and a member of First Baptist Church of Cross Hill.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill on Wednesday, November 22, at 3 p.m., with burial at the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.

