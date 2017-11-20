James Ralph (Jim) Stroud Jr., 74, of 277 Colonial Acres Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away peacefully in his home on November 20, 2017. Born in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late James Ralph Stroud Sr. and Frances McDowell Stroud.

Jim was a graduate of Limestone College and served in the United States Army as a military police officer. He was employed by JP Stevens, Watts Plant, for 38 years as a project engineer. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Laurens, South Carolina.

Jim was a great athlete and loved sports of all kinds – basketball, softball and especially, college football. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. He also loved the outdoors and hunting.

The family invites friends and family to a celebration of his life at First United Methodist Church in Laurens, S.C., on Friday, November 24, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

