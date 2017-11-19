Thomas Lamar Thomason, 84, of Laurens, S.C., died on November 19, 2017. Born in Greenville, S.C., and reared in the Upstate, he was the son of Gary Lamar Thomason and Elizabeth Kay Thomason.

He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a founding partner of Professional Mortgage Company in Greenville, and was a supporter of the arts with a special interest in local artists. He served as a board member and past president of The Poinsett Club in Greenville, and on the Board of Trustees at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

Burial will be private. The family invites friends and associates to a gathering celebrating his life at The Poinsett Club in Greenville on Sunday, November 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Kennedy Mortuary, Laurens