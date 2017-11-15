McRaney death ruled ‘justifiable homicide’

No charges will be filed in the shooting death of Michael Eric McRaney after local law enforcement ruled the Sunday, Nov. 5 incident a justifiable homicide.

McRaney, 35, was shot and killed just after midnight on Nov. 5. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. McRaney was pronounced dead by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 a.m.

“After closely working with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and reviewing all evidence, it has been established and determined that the actions taken in the death of Michael McRaney resulted in a justifiable homicide,” the LCSO stated in a release. “Our investigations have concluded that this death was an act of self defense and no charges will be filed.”

LCSO deputies arrived at McRaney’s Colonial Acres home to find McRaney lying in a pool of blood. He had been shot with a .410 double-barrel shotgun and died of a neck wound, according to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols.

No suspects or persons of interest were ever named by the LCSO during the investigation.