Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Grace Corbin, age 84, of Martha Franks, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Born Grace Lee Childers on December 20, 1932 to the late Robert and Elsie Childers, she was the eldest of three children and was predeceased by her brothers, Olin and William Frank Childers.

Grace was affectionately known as Granny to most who knew her. Granny’s contagious smile could truly light up a room and she had a wonderful sense of humor. She held many hands and hearts throughout her years on this earth and always maintained a sweet demeanor. Our Granny enjoyed reading romance novels, taking walks, cooking for her grandchildren, going on rides through the country, watching her soap operas, and above all spending time with her family. She had a servant’s heart and spent many years in different caretaker capacities.

We will forever remember Granny for her quick wit, avid storytelling, “Grannyisms”, laughter, sass, and most of all, her unconditional warm love. Grace Lee, you have truly decorated our lives.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens