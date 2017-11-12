James Daniel Sullivan, 78, of 590 West Sullivan Road, Ware Shoals, S.C., son of the late James R and Sara Anderson Sullivan ,went to be with The Lord on November 12, 2017.

He was a member of King’s Chapel Methodist Church. Dan was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Vietnam era. His career included work at the Ware Shoals Dragway, the town of Ware Shoals, and Laurens Glass.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, at King’s Chapel Methodist Church, Nazarene Road (Indian Mound Road), Ware Shoals, S.C.