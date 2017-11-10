Mrs. Dorothy (Dot) Craig Sparks of Laurens, S.C., formerly of Greer, S.C., passed away at the age of 86, on November 10, 2017 at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C.

Born in Laurens on April 2, 1931, she was the daughter of John Benjamin Craig and Clara Owens Craig. She was a former member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens and when her health allowed attended Lee Road Baptist Church of Taylors.

Mrs. Sparks was a homemaker and worked for many years as an administrative assistant in doctors’ offices in Laurens and Greenville. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with her family and friends (especially during the holidays), dining out and watching her favorite television shows. She was a Christian and loved her Lord. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all her family and friends who loved her dearly.

A private family burial will be held on Monday, November 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Memorial Park, Laurens. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 13, at 3:00 p.m. at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community Chapel, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC. The family will receive family and friends following the memorial service.

The family will be at their respective residences. Condolences may be made to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.