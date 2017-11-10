Campbell inks with Newberry College

Laurens Academy girls’ basketball player Taylor Campbell made her college intentions clear Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent to attend and play at Newberry College.

Campbell said Newberry College beat out other schools that included Covenant, North Georgia, Queens and Wingate, but after her visit Campbell came away convinced that Newberry was the place to go.

She also said she it felt good to not have to worry about where she’d be going now that she’s made the final decision.

Campbell plans on majoring in sports management, and would like to coach basketball in the future.