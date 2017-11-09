Eula Mae Harris Williams, 89, formerly of 745 E. Main St., Laurens, went home to heaven on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Born in Macon, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Janie Mae Glisson Harris. She was the owner of Jet Hair Fashions, Jet Termite and Pest Control, and was an agent with American General Insurance Company. Eula loved music and her Lord and enjoyed singing about him. She played guitar and often sang with her son Ralph at NHC in Clinton as well as with the Fleming Mill Boys Band. She was also part of a clown ministry for several years, bringing smiles and laughter wherever she went. She was proud of her family and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly. At age 14, she married the love of her life, Frank H. Williams, and they had 33 years together. She was a member of Full Gospel Assembly in Clinton.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 12, at Eastside Baptist Church. A private burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.