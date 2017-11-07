District 55 schools to host Veterans Day events

Schools in Laurens County School District 55 will be observing Veterans Day throughout the coming week. Following is a list of the dates, times, schools, and some activities

E.B. Morse Elementary will host a reception for veterans at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Following the reception, the school will have an indoor parade and a Veteran’s Day program. If you plan to attend, please RSVP by calling 864-984-7777. “E.B. Morse would be honored by your presence and they look forward to seeing you.”

Ford Elementary will have Veterans Day activities beginning at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Staff Sergeant Timothy J. Campbell of the Army National Guard will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will include music, a slide show, and a reception for veterans and their families. The community is invited to attend.

Gray Court-Owings will conduct its program on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM in the auditorium. The school will honor Parents and Grandparents who are veterans as the Middle School Choral students will perform. 4th – 8th Grade students will attend the morning event. The afternoon will see an abbreviated event for students in grades K-3 at 2:00 PM.

Hickory Tavern will conduct a program similar to that of Gray Court-Owings on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM in the auditorium. The school will honor Parents and Grandparents who are veterans as the Middle School Choral students will perform.

Sanders and Laurens Middle Schools will co-host an event on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6:00 PM in the auditorium at Sanders Middle School

Laurens Elementary School will celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:30 PM in the cafeteria. They are inviting veterans, parents, teachers, and students to attend. LES students will five (5) patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner as their finale.

Waterloo Elementary School 4th and 5th graders will perform for a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM. They would like to invite the entire community to attend. A special theme for the Waterloo program is “Stars In the Fight for Freedom.”

Laurens District High School will also be holding an event on Friday, November 10, 2017, in the afternoon. Details for that event are not yet available.

Laurens County School District 55 will have donuts and coffee for veterans on Friday morning, November 10, 2017, from 8:00 – 10:00 AM. The event will be held in the district office training room.

Laurens District High School will also be holding an event on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 1:00 PM in the afternoon. The event will include musical performances and a guest speaker.