Chesley Lucas Richards, Sr., age 87, of 506 Musgrove Street, Clinton, S.C., passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Liberty Hill, S.C., and was the son of the late Norman and Leila Richards.

Mr. Richards was a retired police officer and a graduate of Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood. He worked in law enforcement for over 50 years, serving in the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Laurens County Sheriff’s Department and for over 40 years in the Clinton Police Department. From 1982 to 1994, Mr. Richards was the Chief of Police for Clinton. Mr. Richards also served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Spokane, Washington. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, Nov. 10, at 11:00 a.m. in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is serving the family.