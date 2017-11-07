Charges yet to be filed in McRaney homicide

Deputies from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight Sunday morning.

Michael Eric McRaney, 35, was shot and killed, and the incident was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was performed.

As of Tuesday morning, the LCSO had not named a suspect or person of interest in the incident.

“We are still putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” LCSO Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said. “We feel like we have the details, but we’re keeping things kind of close right now to keep from influencing or impeding the investigation.”

McRaney was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., just over an hour after LCSO deputies responded to a 911 call to McRaney’s home on Colonial Acres Road.

According to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nicholls, McRaney was shot twice by a .410 double-barrel shotgun and died from a neck wound.

Though no suspect or person of interest has been named in the case, Reeder said the LCSO is working with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the investigation.

“We’re working with the solicitor’s office, trying to find out whether or if there will be charges,” Reeder said.

A memorial service was to be held today (Nov. 8) at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Laurens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the residence.

McRaney is survived by his parents, Robert K. and Barbaray McRaney as well as brothers Charles Paul McRaney, of Charlotte, and Robert Kevin McRaney, of Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Ministries at 300 West Main Street in Laurens.