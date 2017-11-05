Michael Eric McCraney
Michael Eric McCraney, age 35, of 171 Colonial Acres Road, Laurens, S.C., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 5, 2017.
Born in Greenwood, S.C., he was a son of Robert K. and Barbara Prince McCraney, also of Colonial Acres Road. Michael attended Laurens District 55 High School, Trident Technical College in Charleston and USC Spartanburg.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Laurens.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.