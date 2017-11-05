Michael Eric McCraney, age 35, of 171 Colonial Acres Road, Laurens, S.C., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., he was a son of Robert K. and Barbara Prince McCraney, also of Colonial Acres Road. Michael attended Laurens District 55 High School, Trident Technical College in Charleston and USC Spartanburg.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at First Baptist Church of Laurens.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

