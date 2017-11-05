Heyward Richard King, Jr., age 63, of 111 E. Bluford St. Ext., Clinton, S.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of Heyward Richard King, Sr. and Rosa Terry King of Clinton.

He was a former employee of Furman Mills in Simpsonville and a veteran of the SC National Guard. Junior loved to work in his flower bed and making things with his hands.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 5 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the chapel.

The family will be at the home of his parents, 61 Hanks Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home – Clinton