Vera Babb Bolt Woods, age 93, of Laurens, S.C., and formerly of the Greenpond community, widow of James Edwin Bolt and Fred Wofford Woods, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Charlton Rex and Pauline Thompson Babb. She was a homemaker, a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Lillie Chapman Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Red Peppers Group of the National Red Hat Society.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenpond United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Beulah Baptist Church from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

