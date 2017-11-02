Raiders’ football season ends

The Laurens Raiders’ football team saw the 2017 season come to a swift end Thursday night in the first round of the SCHSL Class 5A playoffs as Northwestern rolled to a 58-7 rout in Rock Hill.

Laurens ends the season at 3-8.

Northwestern quarterback Dustin Noller threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trojans. Wide receiver Jamario Holley had seven catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Jordan Starkes also caught seven passes, for 108 yards, to go along with two touchdowns.

Northwestern put the game away with four touchdowns in the second quarter, and did not give up any points until a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Jackson late in the fourth quarter.

Laurens was outgained by Northwestern, 464-198, in the contest.