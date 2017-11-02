LDHS locked down after report of pellet gun

Laurens District High School was placed under lockdown just before dismissal Thursday afternoon after reports of a gun on campus.

Administrators and deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a student in possession. The student was removed from class and admitted to having a pellet gun in his book bag. The pellet gun was described as “non-lethal” by Laurens School District 55 officials.

After proving reports of additional pellet guns on campus were unsubstantiated, the lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

“Once again, we are very proud of our students and their willingness to communicate with our staff,” said Laurens District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters. “Had it not been for the report of students who overheard a conversation about a weapon, the situation may have gone uncorrected.”

Peters, who returned to work Wednesday after taking personal leave to attend to family matters, also commended the staff at Laurens District High School and the Sheriff’s Office for their effective response to the report.

This was the second report of a gun being carried on campus by a student in less than a month. A senior made threats in early October about bringing a gun onto campus, but administrators intervened. The student, Harry Dean Bogar, was arrested by the LCSO an charged with disturbing school and suspended by LDHS.

LCSO Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said the student in possession of the pellet gun would also face criminal charges.

“It is always unfortunate when a student makes a choice like this,” said Edward Murray, District 55 director of administrative services and public relations. “Our goal is to help all of our students learn to make choices that will enhance and enrich their lives.”