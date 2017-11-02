Darance Elliott “Red” Ward, 90, of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Barbara Buckner Ward, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Born in Headland, Ala., he was the son of the late Reuben Davis and Pearla Brackin Ward. Mr. Ward was a World War II veteran with the U.S. Army Air Corps having served with the 49th Fighter Group. He obtained a degree from Troy State University and attended Florida State University. He retired from the Savannah River Site as weapons manager with the Nuclear Material Division where he was recognized for his many invaluable contributions toward the safe attainment of production goals by E.I. DuPont in 1984. Mr. Ward was a former member of the South Aiken Presbyterian Church for 40 years where he was a past deacon, elder and director of the South Aiken Presbyterian Kindergarten for 30 years. He was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens and the Kysar Sunday School Class. Mr. Ward also was a former coach in Baker, FL.

A memorial service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel. The family received friends immediately following the memorial service in the Cooper Dining Hall.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Midland City Cemetery in Midland, Ala., with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

