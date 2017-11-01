William James “Jimmy” Franks, age 70, of 751 East Main Street, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Alice Faith Nelson Franks, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Robert Jack and Alice Florine King Franks. Jimmy retired from the National Guard and from Timken, formerly known as Torrington. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, was a former member of Laurens City Council for three terms and was a longtime volunteer with Laurens City Fire Department.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 4, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Military Honors. A private burial will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, S.C.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

