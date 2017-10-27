Cynthia White Culbertson, 58, of 6 Beattie St., Laurens, S.C., and wife of Wendell Scott Culbertson, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at her home.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of Barbara Ann Whitmire White of Spartanburg and the late Allen Warren White Jr., Mrs. Culbertson was a former employee of Watts Mill.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, are her children, Jacob Curtis Lyons of Laurens, Shane Allen Lyons of Westminster; step-children, Tonya Thomas of Waterloo and Sherri Owens of Laurens; brother, Allen White and wife Jo of Enoree; two grandchildren; six step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m Wednesday, November 1, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.