Clinton clinches playoff spot; Laurens drops finale

The Clinton Red Devils’ football team knew if it won its last game of the regular season Friday night, a playoff spot would be its reward.

Mark Wise made sure the team earned its postseason berth, rushing for 244 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Red Devils pulled away from Woodruff, 42-21, to finish the regular season at 4-6 overall, 2-3 in Region 3-3A.

Kris Holmes added 180 yards and one touchdown for Clinton, which rushed for 459 yards on 64 rushes.

Clinton is expected to open the playoffs Friday night at Seneca, winners of Region 1.

Laurens: Greenwood quarterback Dre Yarbrough rushed for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the Eagles gained 512 yards of offense, handing the Raiders a 34-11 loss. Laurens ends the regular season 3-7 overall, 2-3 in Region 2-5A.

The Raiders were outgained on the ground, 434-62, with Carado Ray being held to a team-high 26 yards.

Laurens will open the playoffs at Region 4 champion Northwestern. The date of this game will be determined Saturday.

Laurens Academy: The Crusaders fell in their final game of the regular season, 54-24, at Northside Christian.

LA finishes with a 1-8 record.