Duane Dennie, 64, of 107 Todd Ave., Laurens, S.C., and husband of Laura Outz Dennie, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at The Hospice House of Laurens County.

Born in Landstuhl, Germany, he was the son of the late Duane Joseph and Avis Veilleux Dennie. He was a USC graduate and received his Masters degree from Winthrop University. Duane was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Duane had a love for children, was a former chairman of the Laurens County Disability and Special Needs Board, and was involved in 721 Ministries.

Coach Dennie began his teaching and coaching career in Chester, S.C. He later coached at Andrew Jackson High School in Kershaw, Spring Valley High School, and Laurens District 55 High School. He was the former assistant principal at Hickory Tavern Elementary and Middle Schools, both of which held a special place in his heart. In the latter years of his teaching career, he developed a passion for behavior intervention and being a positive influence in helping to shape the lives of the young people he served.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 30, at First Baptist Church of Laurens, with burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29, 2017, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church.

