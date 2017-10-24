Tina Lynn Babb Barnes, age 55, of 647 Raider Road, Laurens, S.C., and wife of Clifford Joel “Joey” Barnes, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Leon and Margaret Ann Wilson Babb. Tina was a homemaker and member of Friendship Presbyterian Church in Hickory Tavern where she and her husband Joey taught the Juniors Sunday School Class for over 25 years. She was also a Confederate Rose with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, at Friendship Presbyterian Church. Private burial will be held in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service on Friday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.