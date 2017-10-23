Clinton, S.C. – Katrine Martin Pitts, age 92, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017.

She was a native of Gray Court, S.C., but moved to Clinton after graduating from Winthrop College. She soon met the love of her life Fred Pitts. They married and had one daughter Eleanor. She taught school at Clinton High School for many years and was an avid Red Devil Fan. During her years of teaching, she was a great inspiration to generations of students. She enjoyed as much time in retirement as she did in the school system, playing Bridge, volunteering at the church and Hospice House, and spending time with her family. She loved Broad Street Methodist Church and was a very active member into her 90’s. Katrine’s level of energy and her positive approach to all aspects of life contributed to her longevity. People say she had 9 plus lives!

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at Broad Street Methodist Church. Reception to follow in Hodges Hall with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery.

