Doris Buchanan Smith, 82, formerly of 15399 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Dock Carlton Smith, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017, at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Pendleton, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Grady and Elma Durham Buchanan. Mrs. Smith retired from Monsanto and was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, at Waterloo Baptist Church, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes. They will visit with friends on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.