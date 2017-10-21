Gary Ray Gambill, Sr., 58, of 1134 Ranch Rd., Laurens, S.C., and husband of Phyllis McKellar Gambill, passed away, Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Breathitt, KY, he was a son of the late Charles and Vicie Russell Gambill. A U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm, he was employed with B.F. Shaw. Gary was a loving husband and father, who took care of his family and friends and was a fun-loving prankster.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in the family cemetery in Gauge, KY, with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.