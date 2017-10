Ms. Jessie Mae Sales, 90 formerly of 207 Mills Street Laurens, S.C., passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Martha Franks Retirement Center in Laurens, S.C.

Services were held Tuesday, October 17, at the David and Jeanette Goins Chapel at 12:00 Noon.

Burial was held at Calvary Memorial Gardens in Laurens, S.C.

Alpha-Shine Funeral Services, Incorporated (formerly Goins Funeral Home) is in charge of these arrangements.