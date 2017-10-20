Francis Marion Dean, 88, of 413 Dean Drive, Laurens, S.C., and husband of June Williams Dean passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at his home.

Born in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Marvin Douglas and Ruth Lytle Dean. A US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, Mr. Dean was owner and operator of Dean’s Inc. He was a former member of the Laurens Lion’s Club, a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge #19 and a Hejaz Shriner. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Dean will always be remembered by his family and friends for his everlasting humor.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m Monday, October 23, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Masonic Rites.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service

