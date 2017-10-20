Clinton football falls at Broome

The Broome Centurions got 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jarius Jeter Friday night, helping to hand the visiting Clinton Red Devils a 35-19 loss in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

Clinton falls to 3-6 on the season, 1-3 in Region 3-3A, and into a two-way tie with Mid-Carolina for the final playoff spot out of Region 3-3A. Clinton holds the tie-breaker over Mid-Carolina, which scored a 38-9 victory over Woodruff to get into the tie with the Red Devils, by way of its head-to-head victory.

Clinton plays at Woodruff in the final game of the regular season next Friday. If Clinton wins, or Mid-Carolina loses to Newberry, the Red Devils will make the playoffs.

LA falls: Laurens Academy suffered a 64-44 loss at home to W.W. King Academy in the final home game of the regular season.

The Crusaders (1-7) visit Northside Christian Friday.