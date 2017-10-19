Laurens rally falls short

The Laurens Raiders’ varsity football team rallied from 17-3 down in the fourth quarter and had a chance to tie the game, but a failed two-point conversion run proved to be the fatal blow as the Raiders suffered a 17-15 loss to the Mauldin Mavericks Thursday night in Mauldin.

Laurens got touchdowns from Ryan Campbell and Troy Dendy to get within two points, and on the final touchdown (by Dendy) the Raiders ran a Wildcat formation with Dendy in the shotgun, but his run play was stuffed by Mauldin’s defense. From there the Mavericks were able to burn the clock down to 11 seconds and a last-gasp drive by Laurens came up short.

The Raiders are now 3-6 on the season, 2-2 in the Region 2-5A standings. They will visit Greenwood in the last regular-season game on Oct. 27.