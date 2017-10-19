Saturday Glow Run to light up Little River

As part of the celebration of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Safe Home of Laurens County is hosting its second annual fundraiser Glow Run In the Park & Family Fun Night from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday evening on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Set in the Little River Park at 317 East Main Street, the Glow in the Park offers a chance for families and friends to enjoy music, a fun run, and the opportunity to wear neon and and glow in the black lights at the city’s Little River Park, which includes playground equipment for children.

The 1.4 mile course can be run, walked or danced to music, and the distance makes it ideal for families and groups who want to help victims of domestic violence in Laurens County, as well as Abbeville and Salad counties which are also served by the Laurens County Safe Home.

The price includes a T-shirt, a ticket for a food plate and Glow Wear such as glow in the dark makeup, bracelets and glow sticks. The Glow in the Park event serves as an essential fundraiser for the Laurens County Safe Home, which provides numerous services for victims of domestic violence, according to Dawn Ardelt, director of the non-profit Safe Home of Laurens County.