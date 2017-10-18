Addie Tingle Good, 88, resident of Carolina Gardens and formerly of Lisbon Rd., Laurens, S.C., passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Born in Ora, S.C., she was the wife of the late Raymond Edson Good and a daughter of the late William Berner and Bertha Mines Tingle. A retired secretary and bookkeeper, she was an active, lifelong member of Ora ARP Church and a member of the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 21, at Ora ARP Church. A private burial will be held in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.