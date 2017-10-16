Body found in Lake Greenwood identified

The body of a Ninety Six man found in Lake Greenwood Saturday has been identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Cain Ashley DeYoung, 37, was believe to have died on Thursday, Oct. 12. His body was found in the area of Commodore Drive in Cross Hill. His autopsy was to have been performed today (Oct. 16).

According to Laurens County Coroner Nick Nicholls, the cause of death has yet to be determined. The death is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.