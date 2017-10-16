Bobby Franklin Quinn, age 82, of 103 Washington St., Clinton, S.C., passed away Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at the Self Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Union, S.C., and was a son of the late Henry Quinn and Jewel Samples.

Mr. Quinn was a retired Supervisor from Clinton Mills. He also retired from the SC National Guard as a Master Sergeant with 42 years of service. He was a member and Deacon of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was also a member of the Joy Club, Mrs. Enterkin’s Sunday School Class and the Men’s Fellowship.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 19th at 2:00 P.M. in the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The family will greet friends following the funeral service in the church fellowship hall.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton