Gray Court, S.C. – William Ansel Knight, age 81, of 2743 Trinity Church Road, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

He was born in Laurens County and was a son of the late William B. and Mamie Balcomb Knight.

Mr. Knight was retired from the SC Department of Transportation and later from Carolina Concrete. He was a member of the Woodruff Road Worship Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2:00 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with burial at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Sharon Holliday, 2753 Trinity Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

