Margie Blackwell

Waterloo, S.C. – Margie Nell Martin Blackwell, 85, widow of Rev. Clee Blackwell, died Saturday, October 14, 2017, at her home.

Born in Mountville, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Leonard Stokes and Willie Mae Edmonds Blackwell. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a retired teacher from Faith Christian School of Laurens.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday,October 17, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.