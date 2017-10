Tony Earl Pinson, 55, of 206 Ekom Beach Rd., Laurens, S.C., passed away Friday, October 13, 2017.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Carolyn Mayben Pinson and the late Henry Earl Pinson. A member of the Baptist denomination, he was a hair stylist for thirty years.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, October 16, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.