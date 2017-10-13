Martha Gertrude Finke Kyko, 96, of 67 Creekwood Dr., Fountain Inn, S.C., and wife of the late John Francis Kyko, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Edward and Marie Pinkava Finke. She was retired from Morrell’s in Ashtabula, Ohio, and later from Tavern Sportswear in Hickory Tavern.

There are no services planned at this time.

