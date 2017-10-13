LDHS senior suspended for gun threat

A Laurens District High School senior was suspended Thursday morning after posting threats to bring a gun to school on social media.

According to Laurens District 55 Acting Superintendent Edward Murray, the student did not carry out his threat, which was posted on Snapchat.

“Our students let us know about the social-media threat,” Murray said. “He did make the social-media thrat, but he did not have a weapon on him. . . . None of our students or staff were ever in any danger.”

Students reported the threat to LDHS Assistant Principal Tim Walker, and members of the administration were able to meet with the student and his guardian Thursday morning, Murray said.