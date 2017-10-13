Don Wayne Hilley, 72, of 302 Blakely Ave., Laurens, S.C., and husband of Shannon Lea Hanvey ,passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at Greenville Health System.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Luther Allen Hilley and Velma Hanvey Spearman. Mr. Hilley was owner and operator of Plasticizing Aviation Polishing in Miami, FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

