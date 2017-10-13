Dendy, Raiders roll past Riverside

Troy Dendy rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to power the Laurens Raiders’ offense, and the defense pitched a shutout as Laurens earned a 27-0 victory over the Riverside Warriors Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.

Because of the victory Laurens (3-5 overall, 2-1 Region 2-5A), and a Mauldin victory over Wade Hampton, Laurens clinched no worse than a fourth-place finish in the standings – and will make the playoffs as a result.

Dendy rushed for 132 yards and touchdowns of 2, 2, and 7 yards in the first half. Carado Ray added a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Laurens held Riverside to 125 yards of total offense.

Laurens visits Mauldin Thursday night.

Clinton: The Red Devils, playing their final home game of the regular season, gave up touchdowns on Newberry’s first four offensive series, and on the second-half kickoff as Clinton fell 49-21 at Wilder Stadium.

Kris Holmes had 101 yards and a touchdown for Clinton (3-5, 1-2 Region 3-3A).

Clinton visits Broome Friday.

Laurens Academy: The Crusaders went on the road to take on Richard Winn, suffering a 42-8 road loss in the process.

The Crusaders return home for the final time in the regular season when they host W.W. King Academy.