Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a man shot inside a residence as they responded to a domestic-violence call Tuesday on Simmons Road in the Greenpond Community.

The LCSO received the call just before 3:30 p.m.

According to the LCSO, the man suffered a gunshot wound in the upper extremities of the body. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident was still under investigation late Tuesday evening.