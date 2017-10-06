Raiders, Red Devils bounce back

The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils both picked up important victories on the gridiron Friday night as they aim to get back to the postseason.

Carado Ray rushed for three touchdowns and the Laurens defense intercepted three passes as the Raiders rallied in the second half for a 32-16 victory that moved the squad to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in Region 2-5A. The victory ended what was a five-game losing streak.

Clinton’s Kris Holmes rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns, and the Red Devil defense stuffed Mid-Carolina on the 1-yard line to deny a tying two-point conversion with 1:24 to go, as Clinton won 28-26. Clinton is now 3-4 on the season.

Laurens Academy tried to pick up its second straight victory of the season, but had no luck in its game against Jefferson Davis, falling 48-6.