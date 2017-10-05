Jimmy Raymond Robertson, 78, of 312 Bypass 127, Laurens, S.C., passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017, at his home.

Born in Lunday, N.C., he was a son of the late Earcil David and Ruth Davis Robertson. A retired mechanic, he was formerly employed with Lakeside Country Club and Quality Parts.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary, Friday, October 6, 2017, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.